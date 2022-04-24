Lightning Strikes Twice: Storm Sweep Grizzlies in Twin-Bill

April 24, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (7-8) were swept by the Lake Elsinore Storm (10-5) 6-1 and 6-2 (8 innings) in a doubleheader Sunday afternoon from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies suffered their fourth and fifth straight setback to the Storm, which included a series loss. This is the only time these two squads will meet in the regular season.

In Game 1, Lake Elsinore grabbed a 3-0 lead after scoring two runs in the third and one run in the sixth. James Wood, Jackson Merrill and Lucas Dunn all spanked RBI singles for the Storm. Fresno cut into the deficit when Warming Bernabel whacked a single to left in the sixth. The Storm extended their advantage to 6-1 when three runs sauntered home in the seventh. A passed ball, Wood single and bases-loaded walk were the highlights in the frame.

Lake Elsinore starter Victor Lizarraga (1-0) enjoyed the win after five and two-thirds innings of one-run ball. He allowed four hits and fanned six without registering a walk. Fresno lefty Mason Green (0-1) agonized the loss despite six fantastic innings. He issued one walk and struck out six. Yerry Landinez mustered four outs to complete a save.

Braiden Ward continued to pester the Storm with a single, hit-by-pitch and two stolen bases. Aiverson Rodriguez clobbered a double and Bernabel relished multi-hits for the Grizzlies.

In Game 2, Lake Elsinore snuck ahead 1-0 with a bases-loaded walk in the second. After trading zeroes for four frames, Fresno's offense recorded two runs in the sixth. Juan Brito lined a ground-rule double to right and Juan Guerrero reached on a throwing error by Lake Elsinore. Despite the 2-1 deficit, a groundout with the bases-loaded supplied the Storm with the tying run in the seventh.

The teams would head to extras and the Storm poured home four runs. Wood smoked a double to the right-center gap, knocking in a pair. Then, Marcos Castanon ripped a single to center and was followed up by a Jared Alvarez-Lopez two-RBI double. The four-run advantage was enough for Lake Elsinore to close out a victory.

Hazahel Quijada (1-0) was awarded the triumph while Tyler Ras (0-2) took the defeat. Both starters (Jesus Gonzalez and Victor Juarez) lasted five innings in their respected outings. Both clubs will enjoy an off day on Monday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Warming Bernabel (2-6, RBI, BB, SB)

- DH Braxton Fulford (2-7, R)

- 2B Juan Brito (1-4, 2B, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- CF/DH James Wood (4-8, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, SB, CS)

- 1B Lucas Dunn (3-6, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, CS)

- C Jared Alvarez-Lopez (1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB)

On Deck:

Tuesday, April 26 @ Stockton Ports, Fresno RHP Cullen Kafka (0-1, 4.50) vs. Stockton RHP Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang (0-1, 5.40), 11:05 am PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Grizzlies Game 1 starter Mason Green was given the loss after six innings of work. The lefty from Central Missouri finished his college career without a loss (27-0); therefore it was his first decision defeat in over four years.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.