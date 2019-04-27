Peralta Strikes out Seven But Shuckers Drop Third Straight to Lookouts

CHATTANOOGA, TN - RHP Freddy Peralta (L, 0-1) hurled 4.2 innings for the Biloxi Shuckers (11-12) but took the loss as the Shuckers fell 6-4 to the Chattanooga Lookouts (10-11) on Saturday night at AT&T Field. Biloxi has now dropped their last three games to Chattanooga and last four overall.

The Lookouts tagged Peralta for two runs in his first inning of work. Narciso Crook singled to left and came in to score on a two-run homer by Ibandel Isabel, his sixth of the season, to give Chattanooga a 2-0 advantage. Peralta allowed just four more base runners in his outing, two singles, a fielding error and a walk, finishing off 4.2 innings and striking out seven. The third run on his ledger was an inherited runner that scored on an RBI double by Jose Siri in the fifth.

Trailing 4-0 in the top of the sixth, the Shuckers got to Lookouts starter RHP Rob Wooten (W, 1-1) for two runs. Trent Grisham launched a solo homer to right, his fourth of the season and third in the last four games, to put the Shuckers on the board at 4-1. Patrick Leonard then reached on a throwing error by Gavin LaValley and came in to score on a triple to centerfield by Weston Wilson, bringing Biloxi within a pair at 4-2. Wilson extended his hitting streak to nine games, going 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI, a walk and a run scored.

Chattanooga added single tallies in the sixth and seventh, one on a solo home run by Isabel, his second of the night, and the other on a double by LHP Ty Boyles (H, 1). Biloxi pulled within two again in the eighth on a two-run homer from Bruce Caldwell, his first of the year, to make it 6-4.

In the top of the ninth, Max McDowell drew a one-out walk, bringing the tying run to the plate in the form of Michael O'Neill. The Shuckers outfielder struck out looking and was ejected for arguing balls and strikes. Acting manager Chuckie Caufield was also ejected after the call. With two outs, RHP Alex Powers (S, 4) struck out Dillon Thomas, sealing the victory for Chattanooga.

Game four of the Shuckers series with Chattanooga commences on Sunday afternoon at 1:15 pm CT. Biloxi will send RHP Bowden Francis (0-0, 5.40) to the mound against Lookouts RHP Tejay Antone (1-2, 4.50). The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App.

