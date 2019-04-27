Freddy Peralta Assigned to Shuckers on Rehab

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Milwaukee Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta has been assigned to the Biloxi Shuckers for a rehabilitation assignment. Peralta will join the Shuckers' rotation and start on Saturday night against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field.

This is the first rehab appearance for Peralta as he works his way back to Milwaukee following a shoulder (SC joint) injury. Peralta is the first Brewers' player to make a rehab assignment with the Shuckers this season. Prior to his placement on the 10-day Injured List, Peralta covered four starts for the Brewers with a record of 1-0 and 7.13 ERA over 17.2 innings. The 22-year-old last pitched for Biloxi during the 2017 season and was 2-5 with a 2.26 ERA over 13 Southern League appearances and 11 starts.

The Shuckers continue a five-game series in Chattanooga against the Lookouts on Saturday night at 6:15 PM CT. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WCGM 1240 AM/ FM 100.9 and online on TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App.

