Dugger, Dunand Power Shrimp to 6-3 Victory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Robert Dugger fired seven scoreless innings and Joe Dunand slugged a home run on Saturday to propel the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-3 triumph over the Tennessee Smokies in front of 9,337 fans from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Fans enjoyed Halfway to Pumpkin Spice Night with a Jumbo Shrimp coffee tumbler giveaway and Saturday Night Fireworks, both presented by 121 Financial.

Dugger (1-4) surrendered just two hits in his seven sparkling frames, striking out seven against two walks. Parker Bugg pitched a scoreless eighth and Jordan Milbrath got the last out for his first save.

Magneuris Sierra tripled to start the bottom of the first against Tennessee (10-11) starter Thomas Hatch (0-3). Three batters later, Dunand hit a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Dunand then socked his first home run of the season to make it 2-0 Jacksonville (9-14).

The Jumbo Shrimp added insurance in the late innings. Dunand walked to begin the seventh. After a fly out and strikeout, John Silviano singled. Rodrigo Vigil followed with an RBI base hit. An error plated Silviano to increase the advantage to 4-0.

Stone Garrett walked and Justin Twine singled to start the eighth. Dunand and Miller each collected consecutive RBI singles to widen the margin to 6-0.

Tennessee finally got on the scoreboard in the ninth. Vimael Machin registered an RBI single, Jhonny Pereda hit a sacrifice fly and Jesse Hodges legged out an RBI infield single to trim the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 6-3.

Saturday's winning raffle number of 1907769005 won a prize of $655.

Jacksonville hosts Tennessee at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Jorge Guzman (0-2, 5.75 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Smokies RHP Cory Abbott (2-0, 2.01 ERA). Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

Gates open at 2 p.m. on Sunday for a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday. Families are welcome to play catch on the field before the game, plus Jumbo Shrimp players will be signing autographs. Each Sunday also features free face painting, balloon animals and popular kids show and movie characters roaming the park. The Minions will be around on Sunday at the Baseball Grounds, and following the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases. Fans can also join the Jumbo Shrimp for TEACH Day presented by WJCT to meet Clifford the Big Red Dog. Sunday's contest is also Youth Sports Day. For a fun day of baseball and pregame parade on the field for youth sports groups all over Northeast Florida, contact James Abbatinozzi at james@jaxshrimp.com.

