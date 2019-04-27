Highly-Rated Pitching Prospect Luis Madero Joins BayBears

MOBILE, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels announced Saturday that right-handed pitcher Luis Madero will join the Mobile BayBears from Class A Advanced Inland Empire. He is scheduled to make his first Double-A start Sunday afternoon at Hank Aaron Stadium against the Mississippi Braves.

Madero, 22, was added to the Angels 40-man roster on November 20 along with former BayBears Jose Suarez and Luis Rengifo. Madero is currently the No. 9 pitching prospect and No. 22 overall prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

In four games, three starts, with Inland Empire to begin the season, Madero allowed just two runs over 16 innings and earned a win in his most recent outing Monday. He went 4-8 with a 3.49 ERA in a career-high 105 2/3 innings pitched last season, combined between Inland Empire and Class A Burlington. Madero was a 2018 Midwest League Mid-Season All-Star.

Madero was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a July 31, 2017 trade for right-handed pitcher David Hernandez, who appeared in five games with the BayBears on a rehabilitation assignment in 2015. Madero did not advance past Class A Short Season as a member of the D-Backs farm system. The Maracay, Venezuela native originally signed with Arizona as an international free agent on October 1, 2013.

Madero is currently the Angels No. 9 pitching prospect and No. 22 overall prospect in the Angels farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. The BayBears roster now includes eight of the top 25 prospects in the organization, and Madero is set to become the first member of the Angels 40-man roster to play for Mobile this season.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Jason Alexander has been placed on the 7-day injured list.

