Generals Gameday: April 27 vs. Pensacola

TODAY:

Jackson Generals (12-8)

vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (15-7)

Saturday, April 27 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game #21 | Home Game #7 | First Half Game #21

Generals Starter: RHP Emilio Vargas (1-0, 3.43 ERA)

Opponent Starter: RHP Brusdar Graterol (2-0, 2.01 ERA)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, rallied from a three-run deficit on Friday, beating the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 12-7 at The Ballpark at Jackson. The victory by the Generals (12-8) evens the series with Pensacola (15-7) at one game apiece entering Saturday. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Emilio Vargas ranks in the Southern League's top 10 in opponent batting average (.205) and WHIP (0.81), coming off a strong start at Birmingham aided by good defense. He goes toe-to-toe with Brusdar Graterol, the Twins' top-ranked pitching prospect who is known for throwing two-seam fastballs that climb into the triple-digits. He was a 2018 Midwest League All-Star, so former Kane Countians Blake Lalli & Rick Short know him well.

DILIGENT DREW: After a slow start to the year, Drew Ellis has recorded three consecutive multi-hit games over the last three nights, helping the Generals to a pair of wins. Ellis has 10 hits over his last seven games entering Saturday, upping his average from .154 to .275 in that span.

HOW TO MAKE AN ENTRANCE: The Generals added outfielder Ryan Grotjohn from the Visalia Rawhide on Thursday, and he wasted no time making an impact. In his 2019 Jackson debut, Grotjohn went 3-for-4 with 3 runs scored, 3 RBI and a pair of doubles, leading the Generals to a 12-7 comeback victory on Friday.

KIDS CLUB: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019! Check our all-new fan achievement system that awards Junior Generals club members specific prizes for various Generals-related activities. LINK: Junior Generals 2019

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

