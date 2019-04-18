Peppino's to Host Griffins Watch Parties for All Road Playoff Games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Peppino's Sports Grille in downtown Grand Rapids will host watch parties for all Griffins road games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

??The first parties will be this weekend as the Griffins travel to Chicago for Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals on Friday and Game 2 on Saturday. Both games will start at 8 p.m. EDT.

??Griffins fans can enjoy $3 short and $5 tall Bud Light specials, $6.99 all-American burger baskets and $5.99 one-topping 10-inch pizzas.

??For fans who do not purchase an AHLTV subscription, Peppino's offers the only way to watch the Griffins on the road as they continue their quest for a third Calder Cup.

??Tickets for Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) of the division semifinals at Van Andel Arena are currently on sale and can be purchased at all Star Tickets locations, including The Zone, online through griffinshockey.com/tickets, by phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737, or via the Griffins app for iPhone or Android.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

?Groups of 10 or more can receive special pricing to playoff games and receive an unforgettable experience. To book a group outing during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, click here or call (616) 774.4585 ext. 4. Playoff suites and other premium areas are also available.

?Continuing a postseason tradition, the Griffins are extending their popular Friday promotion and will offer $2 beers and $2 hot dogs for all home playoff games for two hours after the doors open, while supplies last. In addition, 3,000 fans will receive Griffins playoff rally towels during the first round, compliments of White Claw Hard Seltzer.

