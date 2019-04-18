Gulls Keep Coming Back, Rally for OT Win in Game One

Kiefer Sherwood scored 73 seconds into overtime to give the San Diego Gulls a 1-0 series lead over the San Jose Barracuda tonight at Pechanga Arena. San Diego overcame deficits of 3-0 and 5-3 to earn their second-ever comeback win in the postseason (also Game 1 of the Pacific Division Finals, May 5, 2017 vs. San Jose, 3-2 OT win).

San Diego scored three goals in a span of 3:08 in the first period to erase a 3-0 deficit. The three goals tied a Gulls playoff record for goals in a single period set on two previous occasions (last: Game 5 of the First Round, May 2, 2017 vs. Ontario), and also set a record for goals in a first period in the postseason. The three goals in the first 10:18 set a new Gulls postseason record for the three earliest goals scored in a playoff game, surpassing the previous mark of 11:40 was also set in Game 5 of the First Round, May 2, 2017 vs. Ontario.

With six goals, the Gulls tied their single-game postseason record for goals tying the six scored in Game 3 of the First round, Apr. 28, 2016 vs. Texas and Game Four of the First Round, Apr. 29, 2016 vs. Texas.

In his Calder Cup Playoffs debut, Sherwood scored two goals, including the second overtime goal in Gulls history (also Kevin Roy 38 seconds into OT of Game 1 of the Pacific Division Finals, May 5, 2017 vs. San Jose). Sherwood's two goals tied a single-game Gulls club record set on four previous occasions (last: Nick Sorensen, Game 2 of the First Round, Apr. 22, 2027 vs. Ontario). Max Jones and Jake Dotchin recorded assists on the overtime game-winning goal.

Jacob Larsson scored his first career Calder Cup Playoffs game at 7:10 of the first period, and added an assist later in the first period to mark his first career multi-point game (1-1=2). The game marked Larsson's second career postseason contest after becoming the youngest Gull to appear in a postseason contest at 19 years and nine days in Game 2 of the Pacific Division Finals, May 7, 2016 vs. Ontario.

Sam Carrick scored his first goal of the postseason at 7:47 of the opening period and added two assists (1-2=3) to set a new single-game career high in points in his seventh career multi-point game (last: Game 4 of the Pacific Division Finals, May 12, 2017 vs. San Jose). The Gulls leading scored in the regular season, Carrick set a new club record for single-game points, surpassing the previous mark (2) set by four others (last: Sorensen, Game 2 of the First Round, Apr. 22, 2027 vs. Ontario). He also tied the franchise single-game record for assists (2), set six previous times (last: Spencer Abbott, Game 3 of the Pacific Division Finals, May 10, 2017). His +3 rating also tied a single-game high. Carrick is now co-leads San Diego in all-time postseason goals (5) and ranks second in scoring (5-5=10).

Ben Street recorded two assists to mark his first points of the playoffs (0-2=2). Street finished the regular-season with a five-game point streak (4-6=10), including four multi-point games in that span.

Corey Tropp also earned his first two points of the postseason with a goal and assist (1-1=2). Tropp completed his 2018-19 campaign riding a five-game point streak (2-5=7).

Chase De Leo netted his first goal of the postseason at 16:35 of the second period. De Leo made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut in 2018 with Manitoba leading the Moose in postseason scoring (2-6=8) and assists.

In their postseason debuts, Simon Benoit, Matt Berry, Justin Kloos and Sam Steel each recorded assists.

Jeff Glass stopped 27-of-29 shots in 54:58 of relief to earn his first win of the postseason. Glass is 3-1 all-time in the postseason, posting a 1.63 goals-against average and .950 save percentage.

The Gulls and Barracuda will resume the series tomorrow, Apr. 18 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m., TV: FOX 5 San Diego) before shifting to San Jose for Game 3 on Monday, Apr. 22 (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Kiefer Sherwood

On overcoming 3-0 and 5-3 deficits

That was a lot of character, a lot of grit. We were down three goals and then we were down two goals, and both times we came back. It was a great response, but we have to get ready for tomorrow now.

On the game

Coach said before the game that it's going to be a lot of emotion swings and I think he was dead on. We were down, then we were tied, then we were down again and we tied it, so we figured that we needed to end it as soon as possible.

On his overtime-winning goal

I actually thought that (Max Jones) was going to put it in. He had an angle and he's powerful, so when I saw the puck was just sitting there I made sure it was going to go in.

On preparing for tomorrow's game

It was great, but now it's in the past. We have to get ready for tomorrow. We know that they're a good team, but we have to control what we can and hopefully have a big response. We can't come out flat in those periods. We have to attack them from the get go.

Sam Carrick

On the game

It was a roller coaster and we even talked about it before the game about how the whole playoffs is a roller coaster. It's never going to be easy the whole way through. I think this game was a great example of what the playoffs is going to be like for us. Credit to our guys, we battled back after getting down early like that. I think we just gained a lot of belief in our room that we can comeback from anything.

On overcoming 3-0 and 5-3 deficits

Credit to our guys, like I said. We left (Kevin Boyle) out to dry earlier for sure. It was nothing to do with him. I think the goalie change really sparked us and woke us up a bit. (Jeff Glass) did a great job and we just went from there.

On Jeff Glass

We know what we're going to get from him every night. He's going to battle hard. Even in practice, he is one of the hardest working guys out there. A good guy for the young guys to watch for sure. To see how he battles every day in practice and games. Like I said before, Boyle, we definitely left him out to dry tonight and we know that he'll be back for us. We have two good goalies that we can trust.

Max Jones

On the overtime goal

We were changing and we had possession, so I was kind of being sneaky. I didn't really change it at first because I didn't want the defense to see me behind them. So I was kind of sitting there on the boards for a second, letting the play develop. I think the puck came through, they were trying to stretch it to Sherwood and then it got by him so I was already in stride. I was trying to tuck it around him. I guess I could have toed it around him, but it worked. Thank god Sherwood was going to the net. Good on him, thanks for the support from him. He finished the play for me. That was unreal.

On Kiefer Sherwood

It's always nice when you have a guy like him. He's so high energy. Him and [Kalle] Kossila are pretty easy to play with. High energy guys and he follows up plays. He was standing flat-flooted at the blue line and then he followed it all the way up and scored. All credit goes to him really.

On overcoming 3-0 and 5-3 deficits

It's a lot of ups and downs, it's like a rollercoaster. You really can't foresee that. We were down 3-0 right at the start of the game, then we come back. Then we go down again, then we come back. You're never out of the fight, right? It doesn't matter what happens throughout the game as long as you're working. Obviously, we came back and won the game in overtime. We didn't see that coming but you have to be ready for all situations.

On the team's response to adversity

We've got a really good group of guys. I think everyone knows that no matter what the circumstance is, it doesn't really matter as long as we're working hard and playing our game, then anything can be achieved. We all believe in each other. I know every guy in there believes in me and I believe in every single guy in there. That's what makes us such a strong hockey team.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

We talk a lot about how the playoffs are always a rollercoaster ride. There are such huge shifts of emotion and we talked a lot about that actually over the last three days. We talked about it literally right before they went out for the game. We just brought up what's been going on in the NHL games today. I think our guys were well prepared for it. When we got down 3-0, it was great, there was no panic on the bench. There was no one looking at their feet, looking sorry for themselves. We got going again. I think it's a great bit of adversity that we got through in Game 1 and I'm sure it's going to be something we look back on as these playoffs go along further.

On Jeff Glass

He was calm and collected. He's a great veteran guy, high character guy. His last few starts as we came up to the playoffs were really encouraging. He's one of those goalies that just plain battles. He was what we needed. He got in there, made a couple saves for us and the guys kind of fed off of that. I thought he was solid throughout the game. The goals they scored on were bang-bang. A goalie thinks he can save every one, but the goals they scored on him were tough. Really encouraging play from Glass coming in in not the greatest situation.

On Carrick, Street and Tropp

They were unbelievable. I know we got down early but those guys led by example. They've got a ton of experience. They've been through these playoffs before. I was really proud of how they took this game by the horns and led our team forward, especially when we got down like that.

On the importance of playoff experience for young players

I don't want to discount regular season games and I certainly don't want to discount games in the NHL, but these are meaningful games now. They've shown what they can do with us in the regular season, they fared well when they were up in the NHL, but now it's meaningful games. It's do or die every night. That's what they're being graded on now. This experience will be great for them down the road.

