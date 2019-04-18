Roadrunners Sign Howdeshell to One-Year Contract

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the Roadrunners have signed forward Keeghan Howdeshell to a one-year AHL contract.

The 21-year-old Howdeshell recorded a team-leading 46 goals and 31 assists for a total of 77 points in 66 games while serving as an alternate captain with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound native of Brighton, MI totaled 62 goals and 51 assists for a total of 113 points in 127 games in two seasons with Soo.

"We are elated to be adding Keeghan to our roster for the 2019-20 season," said Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan. "Keeghan's offensive production speaks for itself and we look forward to seeing his work in Tucson."

