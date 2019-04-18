Jobst Agrees to Amateur Tryout with Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that forward Mason Jobst has agreed to terms on an amateur tryout agreement. The 25-year-old signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Apr. 2, which begins in 2019-20.

Jobst played four years of college hockey at Ohio State University and was selected as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as a senior this season - just the fifth Hobey Baker finalist in program history. He served as team captain each of the last two years and led the Buckeyes in scoring as a sophomore and senior, including a team-high 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 36 games earlier this season. The two-time All-American led all 2018-19 NCAA skaters in 164 career points, the most for a Buckeye since 1989, and is the Big Ten record holder in career goals and points in league games.

The Speedway, Ind. native earned Big Ten First All-Star Team honors on two occasions (2017, 2019) and finished his college career with 164 points (69 goals, 95 assists) in 150 games. The 5'8, 185-pound center also won the Big Ten scoring title in 2016-17 and was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team in 2015-16.

Prior to joining Ohio State, Jobst played parts of four seasons with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the United States Hockey League (USHL). He collected 88 points (21 goals and 67 assists) in 158 games.

