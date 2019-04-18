Amerks First-Round Road Playoff Games in Toronto to be Televised Live on MSG Network

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that MSG Network will carry Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment's (MLSE) live broadcast of the team's first-round road playoff games against the Toronto Marlies, beginning with Game 3 of the best-of-five North Division Semifinals on Wednesday, April 24 at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Coverage will be available to all SMG subscribers in both the Buffalo and Rochester markets. MSG Network will also have coverage of Game 4, if necessary, on Friday, April 26, courtesy of MLSE.

Both matchups will start at 7:00 p.m., and will also be available to authenticated subscribers of participating providers on "MSG GO," MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform. Subscribers with a supported smartphone or tablet can download the free "MSG GO" app by visiting the App Store or the Google Play store. Viewers can also access the game by visiting www.MSGGo.com.

Tickets for all first-round home games are on sale now. Individual game tickets for Round One of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs start as low as just $14 and range in price up to $28 depending on seat location. All tickets purchased on the day of the game will increase by $2.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase all potential home playoff games with a Playoff Pack, which are currently on sale. Convenient payment options are available and guarantee your seating at the lowest rates for all home playoff games at The Blue Cross Arena. Additionally, new and current Amerks Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase additional single-game tickets for all first-round home playoff games for as little as $12.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com or by calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

