Blue Jackets Reassign Liam Foudy to Monsters from OHL's London Knights

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, reassigned center Liam Foudy to the Monsters from the OHL's London Knights. A 6'1", 181 lb. left-shooting native of Toronto, ON, Foudy, 19, was selected by Columbus in the first round (18th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

In 62 appearances this season for London, Foudy supplied 36-32-68 with 32 penalty minutes and a +39 rating while serving as an assistant captain. In 185 appearances for the Knights spanning three seasons from 2016-19, Foudy contributed 69-57-123 with 73 penalty minutes and a +38 rating.

Next up for the Monsters, it's game one of the team's best-of-five game North Division Semi-Final Series vs. the Syracuse Crunch with full coverage, live from War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY underway Friday at 7:00 p.m. on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Monsters' first-round Calder Cup Playoffs schedule with Syracuse (best of five) is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, April 19th - Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at War Memorial Arena

Game 2 - Saturday, April 20th- Cleveland at Syracuse - 7:00 p.m. at War Memorial Arena

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 23rd - Syracuse at Cleveland - 7:30 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

-The first 5,000 Fans will receive a Playoff Rally Towel

*Game 4 - Thursday, April 25th - Syracuse at Cleveland- 7:00 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

- The first 5,000 Fans will receive a Playoff Rally Towel

*Game 5 - Saturday, April 27th - Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at War Memorial Arena

* If necessary

For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs

