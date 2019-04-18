Roadrunners Paint the Ice Event Cancelled
April 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, shared today that Friday's Paint The Ice Event at Tucson Arena has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances with the ice.
For additional Roadrunners information, call 866-774-6253.
Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships
The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and more! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.
