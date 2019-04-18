Roadrunners Paint the Ice Event Cancelled

April 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, shared today that Friday's Paint The Ice Event at Tucson Arena has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances with the ice.

For additional Roadrunners information, call 866-774-6253.

