Peoria Falls to Quad City 3-2 in Overtime Season Opener

October 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Peoria Rivermen fell to the Quad City Storm 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night as the Rivermen opened their season on the road at Vibrant Arena at the MARK against their longtime rival

The opening period of Peoria's season saw lots of chances on both sides, including two breakaways. Unfortunately, the first period of the season also saw stout goaltending on the part of Quad City's Brent Moran who stoned both breakaway opportunities. The Peoria defensive corps along with Rivermen goaltender Colby Muise helped defuse two penalty kills to keep the Rivermen and the Storm scoreless going into the first intermission.

If the first period belonged to the goaltenders and Moran, then the second period belonged to Rivermen captain Alec Baer. Baer netted two goals in the latter stages of the period with the first coming on the power play. Cale List sent a pass from the right-wing boards to Cayden Cahill at the circle. Taking a stride to his left, Cahill spied Baer open on the opposite circle. He then sent a quick pass across to Baer who one-timed a quick shot into the back of the net to open the scoring in Peoria's favor. Almost three minutes later, another play by List put Baer on the scoring sheet again. List was able to strip a rushing Quad City defenseman from the puck. As it deflected right to Carlos Fornaris on the right side, he quickly realized that he had a clean lane to the net and no Quad City defenders in sight... only Alec Baer. Up on a two-on-one rush, Fornaris saucered a pass across the low slot right to Baer who rifled home the one-timer to secure his second goal of the night.

But the third period belonged to Quad City. The Storm were able to get their first goal of the night on a back-door play midway through the third period that sent Vibrant Arena buzzing. Late in the game, Quad City capitalized on a short-handed two-one-one to tie the contest with just over two minutes to play. Overtime was just 14 seconds as Cole Golka, one of Quad City's premier scores from last season streaked up the left-wing side with the puck and rifled a shot in that beat Muise low, glove side to clinch the game in overtime.

The loss was the first for the Rivermen in overtime since November 3, 2023, when the Storm picked up a rare road win over Peoria 4-3 at Carver Arena. Peoria will look to regroup for their home opening weekend on October 25 and 26 as they host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on home ice. Friday will see the Rivermen celebrate their 2024 President's Cup championship with a pregame ceremony and on Saturday they will be honoring local Olympian and Team USA silver medalist Anna Peplowski on Saturday.

