Dawgs Outlasted in Wild 9-6 Loss to Marksmen

October 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (0-1-1) went back and forth in a chaotic game, but fell 9-6 to the Fayetteville Marksmen (2-0-0) at Crown Coliseum on Saturday. Tim Kent had two goals and five points, Jacob Kelly had four points, Gustav Müller had three points, and Mac Jansen and Johnny Macdonald each added goals for Roanoke in the loss.

The first period was explosive offensively, as Kelly opened the scoring on a quick redirect right at the top of the crease just 42 seconds in. Fayetteville's Ryan Nolan would answer at 2:39, but Macdonald would add a go-ahead goal on his birthday just 18 seconds later to make it 2-1 in favor of Roanoke. It took just 33 seconds for the Marksmen to tie the score via Grant Loven, kicking off a stretch off three unanswered goals by the hosts. John Moncovich's first goal of the night pushed Fayetteville in front at 5:51, and Hudson Lambert made it 4-2 at 6:43 on a long-range blast. That fourth goal by the Marksmen prompted the Dawgs to pull goaltender Tyler Roy in favor of Austyn Roudebush. Kent's first goal of the game went bar-down from the high slot to make it a one-score game again at 10:22, but another Moncovich goal in the final minute of the period enabled Fayetteville to take a 5-3 lead into the first intermission.

A rebound goal early in the middle period by Khristian Acosta allowed the Marksmen to double up the Dawgs with a 6-3 advantage at the 5:52 mark. Roanoke battled to stay in the game, and the breakthrough would come with a pair of goals just 14 seconds apart. Kent's second of the game came on a rebound at 14:05, then Jansen slammed home another at 14:19 to make it a 6-5 scoreline. The Dawgs would end the period on the penalty kill, but had brought the game within one tally heading to the final frame.

Roanoke would kill off the remainder of the Fayetteville power play that overlapped from the prior period, and then got a huge chance on a double-minor for high-sticking just over four minutes into the third. Müller's first pro goal came off a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing display that left him at point-blank range to tie the score at 6-all with just over 13 minutes remaining. Both teams battled for control of the contest in the next few minutes before Fayetteville rattled off three goals in the span of 3:07. The game-winner came on a redirect by Reggie Millette after a shot from the point to make it 7-6 at 12:30. It took just 75 seconds for the Marksmen to add another via Dalton Hunter, then a breakaway for Hunter led to the final goal of the night at 15:37 as Fayetteville completed the weekend sweep.

Roy stopped four-of-eight shots faced in net, while Roudebush saved 10-of-15 shots faced in relief for Roanoke. Ryan Kenny turned away 17-of-23 shots in the crease for Fayetteville. Fayetteville went 0-for-4 on the power play, while Roanoke went 1-for-2 on the power play.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay the road on Friday, October 25 against the Peoria Rivermen at Carver Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:15 P.M. EST in Illinois. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

