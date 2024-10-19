Schartz Placed on Team Suspension

The puck drops tonight at 6:00 p.m. EST, and you can watch the game via Roanoke's Flo Hockey stream or listen to the free broadcast on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network on Mixlr.

Additionally, the Dawgs announced one transaction on Saturday, as defenseman Zane Schartz has been placed on team suspension indefinitely.

Schartz debuted last night for the Dawgs in the 3-2 overtime loss at home to Fayetteville. The 30-year-old initially turned pro in the spring of 2018 after concluding his senior season at Liberty University (ACHA). Since then, the six-foot-one defenseman has appeared in 76 career games across three different leagues, including 49 games in the ECHL for eight different teams. Schartz also played in one game for the Knoxville Ice Bears in the 2020-2021 season as well as 21 games in Suomi-sarja (Finland3) and five games in Erste Liga (Hungary1). During his combined tenure throughout those stops, Schartz has totaled seven goals, 15 assists, and 29 minutes from the blue line. While at Liberty, the Plano, Texas native starred for the Flames with 49 goals, 82 assists, 65 penalty minutes, and a plus-29 plus/minus in 101 career games played.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay on the road on Friday, October 25 against the Peoria Rivermen at Carver Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:15 P.M. EST in Illinois. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

