Marksmen Outlast Dawgs 9-6 in Offensive Explosion

October 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen completed their weekend sweep of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs thanks to a 9-goal offensive outbreak in front of over 4,000 fans at the Crown Coliseum Saturday.

Unlike Friday's game, which saw a comeback from the Dawgs to start the game, Roanoke scored the first tally to silence the crowd just 42 seconds into Saturday's contest. Ryan Nolan (1) evened things up and started a flurry of five goals in under five minutes with a high-slot wrist shot assisted by Hudson Lambert (1) and Tyler Love (1) at 2:39. Eighteen seconds later, the Dawgs pulled back to a 2-1 lead, but it wouldn't last long. Thirty-three ticks after the go-ahead Roanoke goal, Nolan (2) won a draw to Alex Wilkins (2) at the point before the defenseman set up Grant Loven's first goal of the game off the rebound, tying the game. John Moncovich would give Fayetteville its first lead of the game two minutes later, at 5:51 of the frame, off a 3-on-2 rush with Loven (2) and Nolan (3). Just as fans began to sit down from their cheering, they were back on their feet again, and Lambert (1) capped off the 6-goals-in-six-minutes-stretch from Mason Emoff (1) and Reggie Millette (2) to make it a 4-2 game. Roanoke broke up the Fayetteville firestorm with a goal past the halfway mark of the frame, but Moncovich (2) added another tally after Loven (3) stole the puck behind the net and fed him alone in front with just 36 seconds left.

Up 5-3 through 20 minutes, the Marksmen went back to work in the second, and though they didn't capitalize on an early powerplay, it set up the 6-3 play. Following the Dawgs' final clear, Love sailed the puck through neutral ice to Sam Anzai (1), who connected with Emoff (2) up the ice and created the opportunity for Khristian Acosta's first professional goal. Roanoke battled back yet again, and scored the next three goals- two in the second and one to open the third- to tie the game at 6-6 with 13 minutes and five seconds left in regulation. The Marksmen hung on and responded with three goals of their own within three minutes and seven seconds of each other to punch home the weekend sweep. Millette (2) crashed the net and directed in a shot from Love (1) and Loven (3) to take the 7-6 lead with 7:30 left on the clock, and Fayetteville added another 45 seconds later. Dalton Hunter (1) scored the final two goals of the game, with the first coming off a Dawgs missed shot in the offensive zone, and the second stemming from a stolen puck by Alex Gritz (2).

The Marksmen and Dawgs were each tabbed for 23 shots on goal, and Ryan Kenny notched his second win of the season with 17 saves. The Marksmen head to Macon to face-off against the Mayhem October 25 and 26, before returning home for Dia De Los Muertos and Salute To Service, presented by Soldiers First Real Estate, LLC, on November 2 and 3. Single-game and season tickets are available at marksmenhockey.com or by contacting the Marksmen front office during business hours at (910) 321-0123.

