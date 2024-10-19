Ice Bears Hold off ThunderBolts for 3-2 Win

Talor Joseph made 32 saves in his first career SPHL start and the Knoxville Ice Bears held off Evansville's late comeback attempt to win 3-2 at the Ford Center in Indiana Saturday night.

Cam Tobey put Knoxville ahead 3-1 with an empty-net goal at 18:21 of the third to give Knoxville it's biggest lead of the night, but Tyson Gilmour answered 22 seconds later with a shot from the left circle to give the Thunderbolts a final chance to tie the game.

The Thunderbolts sent the puck deep into the Knoxville zone and won a battle for it along the back wall. The puck was sent out to Grayson Valente, who was all alone in the slot. Joseph stopped Valente's wrist shot with 25 seconds remaining and Brayden Stannard cleared the puck down the ice to end Evansville's comeback hopes.

Neither team scored in the first period as Knoxville was outshot through the opening frame 14-8. Evansville had two power play chances, but Knoxville got a couple of tough saves from Joseph, including a redirect from the slot and a short-range chance from in front of the crease.

Benjamin Lindberg put Evansville in front with a shot off the post from the right point. The Thunderbolts won a face-off draw in the right circle and Lindberg fired the puck over Joseph's right shoulder and banked it in off the iron at 10:36.

Dalton Skelly scored less than 30 seconds later with a laser from the left side. Derek Osik won an offensive zone draw back to Skelly, who made Logan vande Meerakker miss before skating up the left wall and firing a shot past Ty Taylor.

Mitch Atkins gave Knoxville its first lead of the night when he jumped on a loose puck in front of the crease at 12:17 of the second. Taylor held the puck behind his own net and his pass attempt was broken up by Tyler Williams. Jimmy Soper knocked the puck across the crease and Atkins pounced on it for his first as an Ice Bear. Taylor finished with 31 saves.

The Ice Bears return to Tennessee for their home opener against Quad City on Friday night. Evansville visits Birmingham on Friday. Puck drop for Friday's game at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is set for 7:05 EST.

