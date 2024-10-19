Preview: October 19 vs Huntsville

October 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers open their 2024-25 Season on Saturday as they welcome the Huntsville Havoc to the Pensacola Bay Center.

When: Saturday, October 19

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.FM, 1450 AM), Voice of Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

Ice Flyers Record: 0-0-0

Havoc Record: 1-0-0 (2 Points)

Havoc's Last Game: 5-4 OT Win over the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, October 18

Injury Updates

Forward Sean Gulka was placed on Injured Reserve after the team's exhibition game against the Bulls on October 12.

Giveaway/Promo Info

Opening Night is Presented by Florida Blue.

1,500 Fans will receive a free magnet schedule upon entry, courtesy of Florida Blue.

The Mother Truckin' Hat Bar will be offering the chance to build your own Ice Flyers hat on the front plaza starting at 4PM.

What's Next After This Game?

Next Game: Friday, October 25 at Huntsville

Next Home Game: Saturday, October 26 | Small Dog Race Night Presented by WolfGang

