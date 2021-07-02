Penn Murfee Takes Home June League Pitcher of the Month

July 2, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers pitcher Penn Murfee has been named Pitcher of the Month for June in the Double-A Central as announced today by Minor League Baseball. Murfee went 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA in four starts last month including a nine inning complete game shutout on June 18 vs. Tulsa. It was the first complete game of his career and he struck out a career best 11. Over 26 innings in June, he struck out 30 and walked only seven. Murfee led the Double-A Central in ERA (1.38), WHIP (0.85) and opponents batting average (.167) during the month.

So far this season, Murfee is 4-1 with a 3.53 ERA in 43.1 innings pitched over eight starts. He has 52 strikeouts and 14 walks. The Nashville, Tennessee native was drafted by the Mariners in the 33rd Round of the 2018 draft out of Santa Clara where he pitched his final collegiate season after transferring from Vanderbilt. Murfee's June monthly league award follows Travs lefty Ian McKinney winning league Pitcher of the Month honors for May. Murfee was also named Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week for June 14-20.

Murfee and the Travs play in Tulsa through this weekend before returning to Dickey-Stephens Park to begin a six game homestand next Tuesday against the Frisco RoughRiders.

The Travelers have implemented a clear bag policy for the 2021 season. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.