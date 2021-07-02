Hooks, Missions Split Doubleheader Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks split a straight doubleheader at Wolff Stadium with the San Antonio Missions Thursday, winning game on 5-2 and falling in game two 3-0.

Hunter Brown struggled in the early start, particularly in the second inning. He allowed back-to-back singles to start the frame and hit the next batter to load the bases. After a strikeout, Brown walked Jose Azocar for the game's first run. But Felipe Tejada came in and struck out the next two batters to keep the Missions at a run.

Jordan Humphreys and Brandon Komar held the Hooks scoreless until the sixth, when the bats got hot. Komar hit Kessinger with a pitch to start the carousel, following with a throwing error and a game-tying single by Joe Perez. Norel Gonzalez gave the Hooks a lead with a next-pitch single. A Korey Lee double made it 3-1 and David Hensley plated a pair with a single. In total, six consecutive batters reached against Komar.

Layne Henderson got the win (3-1) and Jon Olczak picked up his fourth save.

In game two, Brandon Lawson (L, 0-3) made his first start in a Hook. He began the third inning by surrendering a double and hitting the nine-hole hitter, leaving the door open for Azocar to deposit a two-run single.

That was all Missions starter Reiss Knehr would need, tossing 5.0 frames of shutout ball. He allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Lee extended his on-base streak to 16 games in a Hooks uniform and 21 straight including his stint with High-A Asheville.

Game four is Friday at 7:05 p.m. with southpaw Parker Mushinski on the mound.

