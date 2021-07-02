Naturals Rally for Eight Runs Late in Fourth Straight Win

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals rallied with four runs in each the seventh and eighth innings, for a 9-5 win over the Springfield Cardinals Thursday night, the club's fourth straight win.

After a slow start offensively, scoring just a run in the fifth on a Bobby Witt Jr. (MLB Pipeline's No. 7 prospect in baseball) fielder's choice, the Naturals kicked off a rally in the 7th with back-to-back home runs to lead off the inning from Dennicher Carrasco and Brhet Bewley, their fourth and third of the seasons, respectively.

Witt added a sacrifice fly for the third run of the seventh, his second of three runs batted in tonight. His third came in the eighth inning on his first hit, finishing the day 1-for-4 with three RBI.

Clay Dungan scored the fourth run of the seventh on a MJ Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect) RBI single, his second of two hits and first of two runs batted in.

Melendez added an RBI fielder's choice in the eighth and finished 2-for-5 with two RBI.

Clay Dungan had singles in the fifth and seventh for a two-hit night, with Dairon Blanco, Bewley and Tyler Cropley each contributing two base knocks as well.

Dungan, Carrasco, Bewley and Cropley each scored twice, all driving in one run as well.

In the eighth, Cropley singled home Blanco, followed by a Dungan groundout to score Carrasco, then Witt and Melendez each drove in runs, Bewley and Dungan respectively, to cap the night's scoring.

Yefri Del Rosario (MLB Pipeline's No. 29 Royals' prospect) made his third start of the year, but could not get out of the third inning, allowing two runs on four hits with two strikeouts.

Nolan Watson ate the bulk of the innings, throwing the next 3.1 with just one run allowed and two more punch-outs.

Carlos Sanabria earned his second win, going 2.1 innings but allowing two runs, as he was the pitcher of record when the Naturals took the lead in the seventh.

Dylan Coleman pitching the game's final inning, striking out the side in the ninth.

The Naturals look to jump to four games over .500 for the first time this season on Friday night, with a 7:05 p.m. start in Springfield.

