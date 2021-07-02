Soddies Slam Their Way to Game 4 Win

Amarillo, Texas - Amarillo exploded for seven runs in the 7th inning tonight to take control of game four of this series with the Wind Surge. The Sod Poodles improved to 23-29 on the season thanks in large part to the team's fourth grand slam of the season.

Sod Poodles starter Tommy Henry struck out two in his first inning of work setting the stage for Amarillo to take the lead in their half. Alek Thomas drew a leadoff walk before advancing to second on a balk. A single from Dominic Fletcher gave Amarillo runners on the corners before Fletcher swiped second. A one out single sent Thomas home and gave the Soddies a one run advantage in the first.

Wichita drew a leadoff walk of their own in the top of the second but was quickly removed from the base path after the Surge grounded into a double play. Henry picked up his third strikeout of the night and sent the Sod Poodles offense back to work.

A quick pop out was followed by three straight walks to load the bases full of Sod Poodles. Amarillo was not able to capitalize after a line out and strikeout ended their threat in the second .

The D-backs' No. 12 rated prospect enticed a line out before walking one of his own but escaped unscathed after a ground out and line out. Jancarlos Cintron roped a two-out double in the bottom of the third but was left stranded.

Mikey Reynolds walked to start the home half of the fourth inning but was also left stranded after a pair of strikeouts.

Henry worked quickly through the first two batters in the top of the fifth but fell behind in the count to the third batter of the inning. Wichita tied the game when Leobaldo Cabrerra hit his first Double-A home run off Henry. A walk then brought Henry's night to an end after 4.2 innings in which he allowed just the one run on three hits with four strikeouts. Blake Workman made his HODGETOWN debut after joining the club on the road in Corpus. Workman hit the first batter he faced but was a non-issue as Miroglio snapped a throw behind the runner on first for the pickoff and ended the Surge's threat.

Stone Garrett put the Poods back in front after jumping on the first pitch he saw in the fifth inning for his 11th home run of the year. His 11 jacks lead the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system.

Each side would go down in order over the next three half frames before the game took a turn in the bottom of the seventh.

Fletcher drew a leadoff walk before a hit batter with one out put another runner aboard. The second walk of the inning loaded the baes and set up for the first run of the inning scored on a Jancarlos Cintron ground out. The second hit batter of the inning re-loaded the bases. Reynolds hit the first grand slam of his career on a 1-1 pitch to make it a 7-1 game. The Sod Poodles added on to their lead with another two runs on a Fletcher double in his second at bat of the inning to take a commanding 9-1 lead.

Ryan Weiss came on for the eighth inning and tossed his third scoreless outing out of the bullpen.

Wichita made a late run in the ninth, scoring four runs after back-to-back doubles to leadoff the inning. A walk followed by a homerun cut their deficit to four runs but it was too much to overcome.

This series will continue from downtown Amarillo tomorrow night with yet another postgame fireworks show!

Notes:

SLAMARILLO: After a scary hit by pitch on Dominic Miroglio that loaded the bases, Mikey Reynolds unloaded them with the first grand slam of his career. Reynolds sent the 1-1 pitch over the wall in left field just inside the foul pole for the team's fourth grand slam of the season.

11 For 11: Stone Garrett added to his team-leading home run total after jumping on the first pitch he saw in the fifth inning. His 386 ft home run put Amarillo back in front after seeing Wichita tie the game in the top of the fifth with a solo home run of their own. Garrett's 11th dinger not only paces this Sod Poodles club, but all D-backs' minor leaguers.

7 Or More: The seven run 7th inning marked the third time this season the Sod Poodles have scored at least seven runs in a single inning. The last time came on June 9th here at HODGETOWN vs. Corpus Christi. The team scored seven runs in back-to-back innings in the 2nd and 3rd. The most runs in an inning was set on June 5th when the team scored nine runs in the 6th inning.

The Dreaded Streak: The Sod Poodles gave up a home run for the 23rd straight game after Wichita got their first run of the game with a solo shot off Henry in the 5th. In this span, Amarillo has given up 10 more than second place Springfield.

THEY WILL COME: Tonight was the second sellout of the season at HODGETOWN joining the game on May 22nd vs. Midland. It was the largest home crowd this season at 6,996 people in attendance. Amarillo currently ranks 3rd in Double-A in total attendance in home games with 122,988 fans coming through the gates in just 22 home openings. The total attendance also ranks 11th in all of MiLB. The only team with less openings with a higher attendance is Rocket City.

Pen Notes: Blake Workman came on for his third appearance of the season and once again tossed another scoreless outing en route to picking up his first Double-A win. So far in 2021, Workman has gone six innings without allowing a run and bumped his strikeout total to 10 without a walk issued. Ryan Weiss also made another appearance out of the pen, throwing a scoreless eighth inning. Since moving to the bullpen, Weiss has had three scoreless outings.

Tomorrow's Tidbits: The Fourth Of July festivities from HODGETOWN continue tomorrow night. D-backs' No. 8 rated prospect Bryce Jarvis will make his HODGETOWN debut.

