Flying Chanclas Split Thursday Night Doubleheader

SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio dropped game one but were victorious in game two against the Corpus Christi Hooks Thursday night. Game one's final score was 5-2. Game two's final score was 3-0.

In game one, the Flying Chanclas scored first in the bottom of the second inning. They loaded the bases with no outs to start the inning. Allen Cordoba and Michael Curry both reached on singles. Dwanya Williams-Sutton drew a walk. Following a strikeout, Jose Azocar drew a walk and scored the first run of the night. The Chanclas settled for the one run after back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

The Flying Chanclas had another scoring opportunity in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Juan Fernandez reached on a single. Allen Cordoba followed that with a walk. The runners were left stranded after back-to-back strikeouts to Curry and Williams-Sutton.

Jordan Humphreys was the starting pitcher for game one of the doubleheader. In his second appearance of the year, he tossed three scoreless innings while allowing two hits. He finished the night with two strikeouts.

Corpus Christi began a late comeback and took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Brandon Komar, the Hooks scored five runs to take a four-run advantage. After a hit by pitch and a throwing error from Komar, Joe Perez drove in the game-tying run with an RBI single. Norel Gonzalez drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single of his own. Korey Lee connected for a two-run double. Lastly, David Hensley drove in a run with an RBI single. The Hooks led 5-1.

The Flying Chanclas added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Williams-Sutton began the inning with a walk. He advanced to second on a single from Azocar. Both runners advanced on a ground out. With two outs, Williams-Sutton scored on a wild pitch to make it a 5-2 game.

The game one loss was the ninth consecutive loss for San Antonio. This marked the longest losing streak for San Antonio since 2006.

In game two, the Hooks had a scoring opportunity in the top of the first inning. Norel Gonzalez doubled and Korey Lee drew a walk. With one out, Reiss Knehr struck out the next batter. During the next at-bat, Chanclas catched Chandler Seagle threw out Gonzalez trying to steal third base.

After two and a half scoreless innings, the Flying Chanclas were the first to score in game two. Olivier Basabe led off the third inning with a double. Chandler Seagle was hit by a pitch after that. A wild pitch allowed both runners to advance to scoring position. Jose Azocar drove in both runners with a broken bat single to left field. The Chanclas took a 2-0 lead.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth inning. After being hit by a pitch, Allen Cordoba stole second base. He came around to score on a two-out, RBI single from Basabe.

Reiss Knehr was the starting pitcher in game two for the Chanclas. The right-hander tossed five shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out seven batters. With the win, he improves to 6-1 on the year.

Post-Game Notes

- After the doubleheader, San Antonio is now 24-27 on the season

- Reiss Knehr (#12 Padres prospect): W, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 7 K

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 1-6, SB, BB, 3 K combined in both games

- Jordan Humphreys (#24 Padres prospect): 3.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 2 K

- Losing streak ends at 9 games, was longest losing streak since 2006

The Missions continue their six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday, July 2nd. Right-hander Reggie Lawson (0-2, 9.45) is the expected start for San Antonio. Left-hander Parker Mushinski (0-2, 5.59) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

