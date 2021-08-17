Penguins Sign Defenseman Christopher Merisier-Ortiz
August 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Christopher Merisier-Ortiz to a two-year, American Hockey League contract set to start in the 2021-22 season.
Merisier-Ortiz played the past four seasons in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. In 231 games, he racked up 129 points (20G-109A).
Last season, the 20-year-old blueliner posted 12 points, all assists, for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar before being traded to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. With Blainville-Boisbriand, Merisier-Ortiz was a point-per-game player with four goals and 20 assists in 24 games.
Despite the mid-season trade, he still led all Drakkar defensemen with 12 assists and tied for the team lead for points among blueliners at the end of 2020-21.
A native of Boisbriand, Québec, Merisier-Ortiz spent three and a half seasons as a teammate of fellow Penguins prospect, Nathan Légaré. Légaré was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third round (74th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and will also become a first-year pro this upcoming season.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open its 2021-22 slate at home against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Oct. 16. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season tickets for the upcoming 2021-22 season are on sale now.Â Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook andÂ Premium SeatingÂ plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
American Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2021
