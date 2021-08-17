Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Mason Shaw to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

August 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Mason Shaw to a two-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$100,000 in 2021-22 and $750,00/$125,000 in 2022-23).

Shaw 22, (11/3/98), collected 22 points (8-14=22), 39 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-3 rating in 30 games with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. The 5-foot-9, 182-pound native of Lloydminster, Alberta ranked T-3rd on the team in scoring, fourth in scoring, goals and PIM and fifth in shots on goal (64). He owns 61 points (19-42=61), 90 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 124 games during four seasons with Iowa (2017-21) and one assist in three Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Shaw collected 163 points (47-116=163) and 142 PIM in 161 games in three seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2014-17. He represented Canada at the 2016 IIHF Under-18 World Junior Championship and notched seven points (1-6=7) in seven games. Shaw was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.