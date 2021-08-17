Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Matt Hellickson

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Matt Hellickson to a one-year AHL contract.

Hellickson, 23, recorded eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 29 games this past season with the University of Notre Dame (NCAA). He also represented the United States of America at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, capturing a bronze medal and picking up one assist in nine games. In four seasons with the University of Notre Dame, the Rogers, Minnesota native registered 52 points (13 goals, 39 assists) in 146 games and won back-to-back Big Ten Tournament championships. He was originally selected 214th overall in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 132 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster in 2020-21 featured 12 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies -Joey Anderson, Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, and Rasmus Sandin.

