Monsters Sign Defenseman Giovanni Vallati to Two-Way AHL/ECHL Deal

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters signed rookie defenseman Giovanni Vallati to a one-year, two-way AHL/ECHL contract for the 2021-22 season. A 6'2", 198 lb. left-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Vallati posted a -1 rating in two appearances for the AHL's Manitoba Moose last season.

Originally selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round (153rd overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Vallati, 21, supplied 20-102-122 with 184 penalty minutes and a +28 rating in 253 OHL appearances for the Kitchener Rangers and Oshawa Generals spanning four seasons from 2016-20 and was named to the OHL's 2016-17 Second All-Rookie Team.

