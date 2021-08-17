Thunderbirds Name Stu Bickel Assistant Coach

August 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have hired Stu Bickel as an assistant coach on Drew Bannister's staff.

Bickel, 34, joins the Springfield coaching staff after serving as the head coach and assistant general manager for the Minnesota Magicians in the North American Hockey League during the 2020-21 season. A native of Chanhassen, Minn., Bickel also served as an assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of Minnesota, from 2018-2020.

A hard-nosed defenseman and winger in his playing days, Bickel skated in 76 NHL games from 2011-2015 with the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, posting 10 assists and 203 penalty minutes. On three occasions, he accumulated more than 100 penalty minutes in a single AHL season. Over 10 AHL seasons with the Iowa Chops, San Antonio Rampage, Syracuse Crunch, Connecticut Whale, Hartford Wolf Pack, Iowa Wild, and San Diego Gulls, Bickel scored 12 goals, added 42 assists, and racked up 919 penalty minutes in 310 games played.

