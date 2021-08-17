Wolves Broadcasts Return to My50 Chicago for 2021-22 Season

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves and Fox 32 Chicago are pleased to announce My50 Chicago (WPWR-TV) will broadcast 30 Wolves regular-season games during the 2021-22 American Hockey League season.

The Wolves' partnership with WPWR-TV marks the fifth straight full season that Wolves games have been a staple on My50 Chicago's schedule.

"WPWR-TV 'My50' is excited to again be the exclusive home for all Chicago Wolves televised games," said Dennis Welsh, WFLD-TV/WPWR-TV Senior Vice President and General Manager. "We are thrilled to bring Chicagoland the excitement of live Wolves action with 30 free over-the-air games throughout the 21-22 season. We look forward to the return of Wolves Hockey and our continued partnership with this tremendous organization."

"We're thrilled to be back on My50 for the upcoming season," said Jon Sata, Wolves President of Business Operations. "Our coaching staff and general manager Wendell Young have high expectations this year, so it's wonderful that fans will have consistent access to our locally televised games. FOX TV Chicago has been a tremendous partner over the years, which makes us especially proud to again call My50 the home of the Wolves."

My50 Chicago's coverage starts on Saturday, Oct. 16, when the Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs at Allstate Arena for their 28th season opener. Play-by-play announcer Jason Shaver and color analyst Bill Gardner will be in the booth for their 14th year as the Wolves' broadcast team.

Shaver and Gardner will be on the call for 29 more home games as Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky and his prospect-laden team shoot for the organization's fifth Central Division title in the last six seasons.

Not only can local hockey fans find WPWR-TV over the air in HD on Channel 50, the games are carried via DirecTV and Dish Network and Comcast Xfinity (Ch. 8 for SD; Ch. 184 for HD), AT&T U-Verse (Ch. 8 for SD, Ch. 1008 for HD) and WOW! (Ch. 8 for SD; Ch. 204 for HD).

All 76 Wolves games will be streamed on AHLTV.com, but these 30 will appear on My50 Chicago:

Saturday, Oct. 16: vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6: vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7: vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13: vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14: vs. Toronto, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20: vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27: vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28: vs. Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1: vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan 12: vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28: vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29: vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12: vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20: vs. Iowa, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 5: vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 6: vs. Iowa, 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 13: vs. Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22: vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 25: vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 2: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 3: vs. Texas, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 9: vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 10: vs. Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 23: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 24: vs. Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

For information on customized Wolves ticket plans for the 2021-22 season - everything from Alpha Wolf season-ticket packages to tailor-made group outings - visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

