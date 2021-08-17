Abbotsford Canucks Sign Alex Kannok Leipert

Abbotsford, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert to a one-year AHL contract.

Kannok Leipert, 21, tallied 18 points (7-11-18) and 29 penalty minutes in 22 games with the WHL's Vancouver Giants last season, establishing career-highs in goals (7), power play points (10) and points-per-game (0.82). In 219 career games over five WHL seasons (all with Vancouver), Kannok Leipert recorded 83 points (21-62-83), 240 penalty minutes, and compiled a +47 rating.

The 6'0, 195-pound blueliner spent the past two seasons as captain of the Vancouver Giants, having been named to the position on Sept. 26, 2019. Prior to that, he served as an alternate captain during the 2018.19 season when the Giants reached game seven of the 2019 WHL Championship Series. In 28 career WHL playoff games, Kannok Leipert registered 12 points (2-10-12) and 14 penalty minutes.

A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Kannok Leipert was originally drafted by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round, 161st overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

