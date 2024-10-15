Penguins Have Home-And-Home Date with Phantoms

October 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (1-1-0-0) scores 10 goals during opening weekend

Weekly Rewind

Saturday, Oct. 12 - PENGUINS 6 vs. Charlotte 7

The Penguins were outdueled in a gunslinging season opener after surrendering two shorthanded tallies as well as four-straight goals during the third period. After allowing an early goal against, newcomers Jimmy Huntington and Emil Bemström scored to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead after one. The teams traded goals back and forth in the second, with Tristan Broz's first pro goal putting the Penguins ahead, 4-3. A power-play strike by Filip Král granted a two-goal lead, but the Checkers' four-goal run turned the tables and won them the game.

Sunday, Oct. 13 - PENGUINS 4 at Springfield 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton bounced back with a stiffer defensive effort without sacrificing offense. Sergei Murashov posted 27 saves in his AHL debut to help new head coach Kirk MacDonald secure his first AHL win. Nate Clurman, Sam Poulin and Avery Hayes scored at even strength, and Boris Katchouk tallied a power-play goal while skating in his first game as a Penguin.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Oct. 18 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Penguins start a home-and-home series with their turnpike rival with the first Eyewitness News Fan Friday of the season. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 courtesy of Coors Light and postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center. Sam Poulin, who already has three points (1G-2A) this season, has seven career goals against the Phantoms, the most of any opponent.

Sunday, Oct. 19 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The second game of the back-to-back set is back at the scene of the Penguins' defeat in last year's Calder Cup Playoffs. Lehigh Valley only played once on opening weekend and escaped with a 4-3 shootout win over the Hartford Wolf Pack at PPL Center.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has amassed 10 goals in its first two games of a season only once before, 2005-06.

- Sergei Murashov is the fifth-youngest goalie to win a game in Penguins franchise history, and at 20 years, six months and 12 days old, he became the second-youngest Penguins goalie to earn a win in his first AHL start (Andy Chiodo, 2004).

- Dating back to last season, Avery Hayes has eight goals in his last 11 games.

- With three points (1G-2A) in his first two games as a Penguin, Emil Bemström now has 27 goals and 23 assists for 50 points in 35 career AHL games.

- Sunday marked Sebastian Aho's 500th pro game.

2023-24 DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Charlotte 2 2 2 0 0 4 1.00

2. PENGUINS 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

3. Hershey 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

4. Springfield 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

5. Providence 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

6. Lehigh Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.00

7. Hartford 1 0 0 0 1 1 .500

8. Bridgeport 2 0 2 0 0 0 .000

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Emil Bemström 2 1 2 3

Nate Clurman 2 1 2 3

Jimmy Huntington 2 1 2 3

Sam Poulin 2 1 2 3

Avery Hayes 2 2 0 2

Filip Král 2 1 1 2

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 1 1-0-0 1.00 .968 0

Filip Larsson 1 0-1-0 7.38 .816 0

* = rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Oct. 18 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 19 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Tue, Oct. 8 (LW) Boris Katchouk Signed to SPC

Thu, Oct. 10 (G) Taylor Gauthier Reassigned by PIT to WHL

