Game Day Preview - CGY vs. CV

October 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The stage is set for the Wranglers to take on their heated rivals, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, tomorrow night.

This clash marks the first time these two teams meet since the Firebirds ended the Wranglers' postseason run in the Calder Cup Division Semifinals last season.

Fresh off a 4-3 shootout victory against the Abbotsford Canucks on Oct. 13, the Wranglers are riding high.

Head Coach Trent Cull has his squad firing on all cylinders, especially after they overcame a slower start in their last game to dominate the third period.

"It was great for us to find a way to win," he remarked after, highlighting the resilience of his team.

"It's great for us to find a way to win."

The Firebirds come into this matchup with only one game under their belt, suffering a narrow 2-1 loss to the Bakersfield Condors in their season opener.

Players to Watch

Players to be on the lookout for include goaltender Devin Cooley and defenceman Jagger Firkus of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Cooley racked up an impressive 45 saves in his last outing.

His performance helped secure the win with highlight-reel saves.

"I had a blast out there, it feels really good to get the win down," Cooley said, exuding energy as he heads into this matchup.

"I had a blast out there, it feels really good to get the win down."

Key Takeaways

Key takeaways from the weekend: Despite the slower start on Friday's game, the Wranglers began to pick up momentum in the third, which set the tone going into Sunday's game.

Walker Duehr reflected on the team's strategy, stating, "We stuck with our game plan and we were able to come out with a win tonight."

"We stuck with our game plan and we were able to come out with a win tonight."

Looking Ahead

In terms of individual milestones, Dryden Hunt is just three points shy of 200 in the AHL.

Hunt contributed to the scoring frenzy on Sunday, netting the first goal of the game from the slot.

This game marks the beginning of a four-game road stretch for the Wranglers, who will look to build on their momentum before returning to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Oct. 25 to face off against the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m.

Fans can catch all the action live on AHLTV via FloHockey.

HOW TO WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.