Blue Jackets Loan Forward Max McCue to Monsters

October 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets loaned forward Max McCue to the Monsters. In 62 appearances for the OHL's London Knights last season, McCue posted 27-34-61 with 110 penalty minutes and a +27 rating and added 3-19-22 with 20 penalty minutes and a +21 rating in 18 postseason appearances, helping London claim the OHL Championship.

A 6'1", 182 lb. left-shooting native of Sudbury, ON, McCue, 21, was selected in the fifth round (156th overall) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with Columbus on March 1, 2024. McCue logged 51-90-141 with 252 penalty minutes and a +47 rating in 218 career OHL appearances for London spanning five seasons from 2019-24.

