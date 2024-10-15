Justin Holl, Austin Watson Reassigned to Griffins

October 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned defenseman Justin Holl and forward Austin Watson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Holl made his season debut with the Red Wings on Oct. 12 against Nashville and later bagged an assist in his second game on Oct. 14 at the New York Rangers. The 54th overall pick by Chicago in 2010 has competed in 585 professional games since the 2014-15 season, totaling 190 points (38-152-190) and 292 penalty minutes. Last season, the 32-year-old suited up for 38 games with the Red Wings and notched five assists, 22 penalty minutes and a plus-eight rating. At the NHL level, Holl has 88 points (11-77-88), 174 penalty minutes and a plus-67 rating in 325 career contests. The Tonka Bay, Minn., native last saw action in the AHL during the 2017-18 campaign and has appeared in 194 AHL contests with 68 points (20-48-68), 79 penalty minutes and a plus-59 rating.

Watson made his Red Wings debut on Oct. 14 at the New York Rangers. In his first two games as a Griffin this past weekend, Watson posted three assists, seven penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. The former 18th overall pick in 2010 suited up for 33 contests with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, showing four points (2-2-4), 93 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. Watson has spent 11 seasons in the NHL since 2012-13 and has notched 118 points (60-58-118), 707 penalty minutes and a minus-four rating in 516 career games. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native had spent his entire AHL career with the Milwaukee Admirals prior to this season, last competing in the league during the 2018-19 season. The 32-year-old has totaled 135 points (73-62-135), 96 penalty minutes and a plus-13 rating in 236 career AHL outings.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.