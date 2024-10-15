Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Alexander Petrovic

October 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled defenseman Alexander Petrovic from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Additionally, the Stars assigned forward Justin Ertel, defenseman Connor Punnett and goaltender Ben Kraws to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Petrovic, 32, scored a goal in the Stars season opener Oct. 11 vs. Henderson and has four shots on goal through the first two games. In three seasons with Texas, the alternate captain has missed just four total games. Last season, Petrovic saw NHL action for the first time in five years, skating in one regular-season game and seven Stanley Cup Playoff contests for Dallas. He also appeared in eight Calder Cup Playoff games for Texas after posting 22 points (5-17=22) in 70 regular-season games.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by Florida in the second round (36th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Texas hits the road for the first time this season as the team travels to face the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. CT and Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at Tucson Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.