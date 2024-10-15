Bears Sign Veteran Forward Dalton Smith to AHL Contract

October 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Dalton Smith to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Smith, 32, skated in 49 games last season with the Colorado Eagles, collecting five points (1g, 4a) and 99 penalty minutes. He played alongside current Hershey skaters Spencer Smallman and Brad Hunt and ranked second on the team in penalty minutes. He logged seven fighting majors last season.

The 6'2", 205-pound winger is a veteran of 490 AHL games with Springfield, Syracuse, Providence, Lehigh Valley, Rochester, and Colorado, posting 72 points (33g, 39a) and 917 penalty minutes. In his rookie season with the Springfield Falcons in 2012-13, Smith played alongside Hershey's vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. Smith scored 11 goals with Syracuse in 2014-15, and four times in his AHL career he's posted 100 or more penalty minutes.

The Oshawa, Ontario native played has played in one NHL game with the Buffalo Sabres, making his NHL debut on Dec. 31, 2019 versus Tampa Bay.

Smith's father, Derrick, played 537 NHL games for the Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota North Stars, and Dallas Stars. Additionally, Smith is the nephew of former NHL players Keith and Wayne Primeau, and he is cousins with Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena. Hershey returns home to host the Chicago Wolves for the first time since Feb. 19, 2006 on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Penn State Health Pink the Rink Night. Purchase tickets for the game.

