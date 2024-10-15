Belleville Sens and CAA Highlight 2024-25 Membership Benefits

October 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and CAA have been partners in providing unique hockey experiences and added value to Belleville Sens fans since 2017-18 and that is continuing into the new season. Along with all the services and benefits that a CAA Membership offers, Members will continue to enjoy exclusive perks at CAA Arena for the 2024-25 season including:

Exclusive Ticket Discounts (NEW)

CAA members now have exclusive access to discounted tickets in the black or white zones for all home games this season. Visit the CAA arena webpage link below for more information on unlocking your special pricing: CAA Member Benefits - CAA Arena

Express Line (NEW)

CAA members now have an express line to enter CAA Arena at Gate 3. Members can take advantage of this benefit by showing their CAA card to the ticket attendant at the gate.

10% off merchandise at the Belleville Sens Locker Room Store

All CAA members will continue to receive 10% off Belleville Sens Merchandise when they show their membership card any time at the Locker Room Store (inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre) or during home games at the Gate 2 Merchandise stand.

Surprise and Delights

Receive cool swag, such as drawstring bags, or colour-changing cups, a chance to be selected for a ticket upgrade to the CAA Suite, just by being a CAA member! Members can visit Guest Services inside Gate 2 to receive their promotional item(s) (while supplies last).

Cookie Benefit

At select home games, CAA members can receive a free cookie (while quantities last) by showing their CAA membership card at any CAA Arena concession stand until the end of the second intermission (Includes games on Saturday, October 19, Sunday, October 20, Saturday, November 9, Friday, December 13, Saturday, December 14, Saturday, December 21, Saturday January 25, Monday, February 17, Sunday, March 23, and Saturday, April 19).

Plus, CAA is giving all Belleville Sens fans a chance to Check-in-to-Win every game. Fans must download the Belleville Sens app on their mobile device and click the Check-in-to-Win button. Winners at Belleville Sens home games will receive a $100 CAA gift card and a chance to win the grand prize a trip to any 2025-26 Ottawa Senators away game. Away game winners will receive a Belleville Sens prize pack. For more information on CAA member benefits at Belleville Sens home games, email info@bellevillesens.com.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.