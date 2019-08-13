Penguins Announce Change to 2019-20 Schedule

August 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today a change to a road game on their 2019-20 schedule. Originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15, the team's meeting with the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has been moved to Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m.

The Penguins will still spend two nights on the ice Cleveland, with their games against the Monsters happening back-to-back on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. Both games in Cleveland are scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. start time.

Season ticket packages for home games to the Penguins' upcoming 2019-20 season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.