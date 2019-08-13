Two Date Changes on Chicago Wolves Schedule

August 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - Two Chicago Wolves road games have changed dates -- one at Cleveland and the other at San Antonio.

In Cleveland, the game previously announced for a noon puck drop on Saturday, Nov. 23, has been moved to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In San Antonio, the game announced as a 7 p.m. start on Wednesday, Jan. 8, has been shifted to a 7 p.m. start on Saturday, Jan. 11, at AT&T Center.

All of the Wolves' 38 home dates remain the same -- starting with the opener on Saturday, Oct. 5, versus the Grand Rapids Griffins at Allstate Arena. To set up a season-ticket package or a group outing, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

