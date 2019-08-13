Roadrunners Welcome Bill Nervig as Head Athletic Trainer

August 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has named Bill Nervig as the club's new Head Athletic Trainer.

Nervig comes to Tucson after serving 20 seasons in the same role with the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

From Omaha, Bill attended Northwest Missouri State University. Nervig joins the Roadrunners family along with his wife Nichole, daughter Alex and sons Keaton, Sawyer and William.

The Roadrunners will open their fourth season of play in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 18 when the team hosts the San Antonio Rampage, AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and ticket packages including the opening night are on sale now.

Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships

The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and more! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

Roadrunners Pick Your Own Plan

Your Roadrunners membership, your way. Select 11 games of your choice and be in attendance for Opening Night on October 18 for as low as $174.

Roadrunners Group Promotions

Want to celebrate a night out with the Roadrunners? Get your group together, place your deposit today!

Roadrunners Face-Off Packs

Whether you a Roadrunners fan into golfing, hiking or just lounging by the pool, the one thing they all have in common, an option for you in the new Face-off Packs! Including four vouchers to Opening Weekend, three unique packages are on sale now starting at just $97.50. Explore all today by calling 866-774-6253.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.