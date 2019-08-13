Monsters Announce Date and Time Adjustments for the 2019-20 Regular-Season Schedule

August 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday the following date and time adjustments affecting home games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during the team's 2019-20 regular-season schedule.

Date Changes:

The Monsters' home game on Saturday, November 23rd vs. the Chicago Wolves at 1:00 pm will now be played on Friday, November 22nd at 7:00 pm.

The Monsters' home game on Sunday, December 15th vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 1:00 pm will now be played on Friday, December 13th at 7:00 pm.

The Monsters' home game on Saturday, March 7th vs. the Laval Rocket at 1:00 pm will now be played on Friday, March 6th at 7:00 pm.

The Monsters' home game on Friday, April 3rd vs. the Toronto Marlies at 7:00 pm will now be played on Saturday, April 4th at 7:00 pm.

Time Changes:

The Monsters' home game on Saturday, November 9th vs. the Laval Rocket at 1:00 pm will now take place on the same date at 7:00 pm.

The Monsters' home game on Saturday, December 28th vs. the Charlotte Checkers at 8:00 pm will now take place on the same date at 7:00 pm.

The Monsters' home game on Saturday, March 28th vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 8:00 pm will now take place on the same date at 7:00 pm.

The Monsters' home game on Sunday, April 5th vs. the Toronto Marlies at 1:00 pm will now take place on the same date at 3:00 pm.

Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse organization also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.