Moose Announce 2019-20 Schedule Update

August 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the following update to the club's 2019-20 regular season schedule:

The game originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22 at San Antonio will now be played Monday, March 23 (7 p.m.).

Full Season and Mini Pack Seat Packages for Manitoba Moose home games are available now. To purchase a Full Season or Mini Pack Seat Package, and for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder visit moosehockey.com/packages.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.