Moose Announce 2019-20 Schedule Update
August 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the following update to the club's 2019-20 regular season schedule:
The game originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22 at San Antonio will now be played Monday, March 23 (7 p.m.).
