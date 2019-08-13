Get $8.15 Tickets to Home Opener this Thursday, August 15

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are treating fans to a one-day only flash sale this Thursday, Aug. 15 for discounted tickets to the team's home opener for the 2019-20 season. As part of Rockford Day, also known as 815 Day, fans can purchase upper endzone tickets to the IceHogs' first home game of the upcoming season for just $8.15.

The IceHogs will take on the Grand Rapids Griffins for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The $8.15 tickets will only be available on Aug. 15 as part of 815 Day. Tickets can be purchased online HERE, in-person at BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or by calling (815) 968-5222. Online purchases will be available from 12:01 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15 (and include a small service charge), while orders through the Box Office can be placed from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The IceHogs will also have specially discounted merchandise outside the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on 815 Day. Select IceHogs T-shirts and hats will be available for just $8.15, as well as novelty items and a Beer Fest Merch Bag.

The first 4,000 fans in attendance to the IceHogs' home opener on Oct. 12 will receive a free team calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Fans can view the full schedule for the upcoming season.

The 2019-20 campaign marks the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top affiliate for the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks. Over the previous 12 seasons, 113 skaters have graduated to the NHL after playing with Rockford, including 84 players with the Blackhawks. In addition, both former IceHogs head coach Jeremy Colliton and assistant coach Sheldon Brookbank now serve behind the bench for Chicago.

Season-ticket plans and mini-packs for the 2019-20 season are currently on sale and can be purchased by calling (815) 847-6399.

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 6 p.m.

