Changes Announced for Rampage Home Schedule

August 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX (Aug. 13, 2019) - The San Antonio Rampage have announced two home schedule changes for the 2019-20 season.

The Wednesday, Jan. 8 home game against the Chicago Wolves has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11. The Sunday, Mar. 22 home game against the Manitoba Moose has been rescheduled for Monday, Mar. 23. Both games will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

The full 2019-20 Rampage regular season schedule is now available.

Season-tickets for the 2019-20 Rampage season are on sale now. To purchase your seats or for more information, call 210-444-5554 or visit SARampage.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.