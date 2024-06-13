Pena's Career Night Leads to 11-Inning Win
June 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
Columbia, SC - Erick Pena finished a single shy of the cycle as he matched career bests in hits and RBI to propel the Fireflies to a 5-4 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelicans Ballpark Thursday night.
In the 11th, Erick Pena came to the dish with two aboard and lasered a double down the right field line to score Daniel Vazquez and Derlin Figueroa to give Columbia a 5-3 lead. Pena finished the game a single shy of the cycle. It was the outfielder's second-career three-hit game and his third four RBI game of his career.
Doug Kirkland (W, 2-3) worked a scoreless 10th to keep Columbia in the game and then entered again in the 11th, just allowing the inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly to keep the lead intact for the Fireflies (32-26)
The Fireflies charged ahead with their first lead of the game on an Erick Pena two-run blast to right field that scored Chris Brito to put Columbia in front 3-2. It was Pena's fifth homer of the season and his 24th in a Fireflies uniform. The round-tripper moved Pena from being tied with Juan Carlos Negret for the second-most homers as a Fireflies player to placing him in sole possession of second, just one tie of Columbia's all-time record. Dash Winningham, who played for Columbia in 2016 and 2017 hit 25 homers and holds the franchise record.
Reginald Preciado tied the game with a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Ethan Bosacker left the game with a no-decision, spinning five frames while punching out a career-high eight hitters before handing the ball to the bullpen. Jesus Rios was the first arm out of the bullpen in his Fireflies debut. The righty went a pair of innings, allowing two hits, but not allowing a score to keep the game tied heading into the eighth inning. Next, Jarold Rosado worked a pair of hitless innings to send the game to extras.
The Pelicans (26-33) broke the scoreless tie in the home half of the first inning. Cristian Hernandez started the run with a two out triple. Alfonsin Rosario ripped a single to score Hernandez and keep the frame running. After that, Drew Bowser doubled to plate Rosario and put the Pelicans up 2-0 before the start of the second inning.
Columbia got on the board in the top of the third frame. Brennon McNair laced a double down the left field line and came around on a Daniel Vazquez base hit to cut Myrtle Beach's lead to 2-1.
The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelicans Ballpark tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (2-1, 4.79 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Nazier Mule (0-1, 5.40 ERA).
