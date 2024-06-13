Homestand Preview: Whoa, the RiverDogs Are Halfway There in Next Homestand

June 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - It's hard to believe the Charleston RiverDogs 2024 season is already nearing the halfway point. During next week's homestand against the Lynchburg Hillcats, the team will close the first half on Thursday and then start fresh on Friday as half number two gets underway! The RiverDogs three-part bobblehead series continues with a Carson Williams bobblehead giveaway on Wednesday night and is followed by the team's annual Larry Doby Weekend.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week when the Hillcats come to town:

Tuesday, June 18, 7:05 p.m.: Dog Day Tuesday Presented by Twisted Tea: We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand, but we would find ways to make it even more pawsome! This week, we spotlight retrievers with a parade through the ballpark during the game. Pup Cups will be available at Scoops along the marsh for $2 during each Tuesday game. New to The Joe this season, we will partner with Camp Bow Wow to provide a hospitality area for your furry friend. The area will feature enrichment toys, playground equipment and a pool! Tuesday nights are presented by WCBD News 2 and 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, June 19, 7:05 p.m. Carson Williams Bobblehead Giveaway/Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: We are celebrating three consecutive Carolina League championships with a championship bobblehead series that come together to form a scene atop an aircraft carrier. The second bobblehead in that series is 2022 star and Top Dog Award winner, Carson Williams! Williams helped guide the RiverDogs to their second championship in a row and was named the 2022 MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove winner at shortstop. Wednesday nights are presented by 105.5 The Bridge and 98 Rock.

Thursday, June 20, 7:05 p.m.: Trivia Night by Share House/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: What could be better than enjoying a baseball game with your closest friends? Doing that while proving you are smarter than them, of course. Trivia night is the perfect opportunity to showcase your knowledge. Share House will be giving out prizes and drink tickets to winners of between-inning trivia during the game. Do you enjoy a good party? Thursdays are the night for you, with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, June 21, 7:05 p.m.: REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, June 22, 6:05 p.m.: Larry Doby Weekend presented by MUSC Health/Salute to the Negro Leagues/Saturday Show at The Joe: The RiverDogs and their opponent, the Lynchburg Hillcats, will wear Negro League jerseys for this contest as the RiverDogs host their annual celebration of Larry Doby presented by MUSC Health. The RiverDogs will suit up as the Newark Eagles, while Lynchburg will play as the Homestead Grays. Doby was the first African American player to play in the American League. Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, June 23, 5:05 p.m.: Larry Doby Weekend presented by MUSC Health/Cannon Street All-Stars/Larry Doby Softball Game/MUSC Health Family Sunday: Larry Doby Weekend continues with a day of recognition for the Cannon Street All-Stars, a select group of players from the first sanctioned African American Little League in South Carolina back in 1955. Members of that team will attend the game and the RiverDogs will take the field in replica Cannon Street All-Star jerseys, which will be auctioned. Before the RiverDogs game, Chris Singleton is hosting a softball game featuring leaders of the African American community at 3:00 p.m. Parking is free, and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Also, make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024.

