RiverDogs Walked off for Second Straight Night in Kinston

June 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs suffered a defeat in the final at-bat by the Down East Wood Ducks for a second straight night on Thursday at Grainger Stadium. The RiverDogs briefly took the lead in the top of the ninth only to watch Chandler Pollard win the game with an RBI single in the bottom half. The 6-5 defeat was the sixth in a row for the RiverDogs.

Entering the ninth inning, the RiverDogs (24-35) trailed 4-3 as left Bryan Magdaleno took over on the mound for Down East. Enzo Paulino reached base on an infield single to start a threat and raced all the way to third base on a bloop double to shallow right field by Enderson Delgado. Carlos Colmenarez worked the count to 3-0 in the next at-bat before driving a go-ahead two-run double over Tommy Specht's head in left field.

After working a scoreless eighth inning, Cesar De Jesus came back out to try and close the game in the ninth. He struck out the first batter he faced, before walking the next two and departing in favor of Will Stevens. Stevens also struck out the first batter he faced, bringing the Wood Ducks down to their final out. However, Specht played here for the second night in a row, tying the game with a single to left field. Pollard followed by doing the same and the Wood Ducks streamed onto the field to celebrate for the second night in a row.

Down East (33-26) managed one hit the first time through the order but pounced on Drew Dowd the second time around. Echedry Vargas, the leadoff hitter, blasted a solo home run with one out in the third inning to put the first run on the board. Three consecutive singles followed, with the final one from Arturo Disla doubling the lead.

The same part of the order cashed in again in the bottom of the fifth. Vargas began that inning by beating out an infield single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Disla singled again, and Vargas raced home when Woo Shin bobbled the ball in left field for an error.

The RiverDogs (24-35) struggled against Down East starter Kohl Drake during his 5.0 innings. The lefty struck out ten batters to match his season high. When the Wood Ducks went to the bullpen, the RiverDogs came alive. Paul Bonzagni walked Enderson Delgado and Carlos Colmenarez in consecutive at-bats to open his outing. Odalys Peguero followed a strikeout by Woo Shin with a single that loaded the bases. Bryan Broecker cashed in with a hot shot off third baseman Gleider Figuereo's glove that brought in two and pulled the RiverDogs within one. The inning ended with men on second and third.

Vargas continued to torment the RiverDogs, providing a big insurance run in the last of the seventh. Leading off the frame against Gerlin Rosario, he blasted his second solo home run of the night to make it 4-2. The shortstop entered the game with two home runs on the season.

Not willing to go away silently, the RiverDogs cut the deficit to one again in the eighth. Shin worked a one out walk and stole second, allowing him to score on Odalys Peguero's RBI single moments later.

The RiverDogs outhit the Wood Ducks 12-11 despite coming up short. All nine starters had at least one hit for the RiverDogs, including two each for Paulino, Colmenarez and Peguero. Down East received three hits from Vargas and Disla.

De Jesus took the loss after allowing four runs on four walks in 1.1 innings. Dowd did not factor in the decision after surrendering three runs, two earned, on seven hits over 4.1 innings.

The RiverDogs will attempt to snap their skid on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. RHP Gary Gill Hill (1-0, 2.51) will open the game on the mound with RHP Jose Gonzalez (1-3, 1.16) throwing for the Wood Ducks.

