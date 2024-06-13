Sykora Fires Five Scoreless In 1-0 Win

June 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







ZEBULON, NC - Travis Sykora and the FredNats shut out Carolina 1-0 on Thursday night, for their first win of the series. FXBG is 31-29 after the victory, and the Mudcats are 37-21.

Sykora set the tone for the Nationals, as the 20-year-old fired five scoreless frames for his longest outing of the season, allowing just a pair of base hits, no walks, and three strikeouts.

Kevin Rodriguez fired a spotless sixth inning, and the FredNats broke the deadlock in the seventh. Marcus Brown led off with a walk, moved to second on a fielder's choice, then Cristhian Vaquero drove him in with a triple to make it 1-0 Freddies.

Rodriguez put up another scoreless frame in the seventh inning, Samuel Vasquez worked around a walk in the eighth, before Merrick Baldo locked down the ninth to preserve a 1-0 Fredericksburg win. Rodriguez (3-1) earned the official win, Baldo nabbed his third save, and Morris Austin (4-3) suffered the loss.

In game four, FXBG looks to tie the series behind Jarlin Susana (0-6, 6.44) against Bishop Letson (0-2, 3.10).

#FREDNATS

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.