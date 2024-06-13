Pitching Dominates the Day in 2-0 Lynchburg Win over GreenJackets

LYNCHBURG, VA: Every member of Augusta' starting lineup struck out at least once as the GreenJackets were held scoreless for the second straight night, falling 2-0 at Bank of the James Stadium Thursday night.

The GreenJackets mustered four hits in the contest, only one of which went for extra bases, and found themselves unable to solve any of the three HIllcat pitchers placed on the mound. Rorik Maltrud, Matt Jachec, and Joshua Harlow combined for 17 strikeouts, the most Augusta has had in a 9-inning game this season.

Augusta got solid pitching of its own, as Kadon Morton went a career-high 5 innings as he continues down the path of conversion from outfielder to full-time pitcher. Morton scattered 5 hits and allowed 2 runs (1 earned), battling fatigue down the stretch to strand runners in scoring position at the close of the 5th. The lone offense allowed came from a Jaison Chourio 2-out RBI double after the inning extended on a fielding error, and a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded, also from Chourio. Morton gave way to Davis Polo, who went three scoreless innings to keep the game close. Polo has now worked 9 innings out of the bullpen this year without allowing a run.

Lynchburg starter Rorik Maltrud continued his red-hot reign of dominance across the Carolina League, allowing two hits and tying his career high with eight strikeouts. Maltrud has now worked fifteen consecutive scoreless innings over his last two starts, and proved unhittable tonight. Matt Jachec was equally brilliant out of the bullpen, striking out 8 batters himself in just 3 innings with one hit allowed. Joshua Harlow retired the side in order in the 9th for his 4th save of the year, extending Augusta's scoreless streak to 20 innings and confirming the shutout for the Hillcats.

Augusta will send Adam Maier to the mound tomorrow night in front of what is expected to be a bigger and more raucous crowd at Bank of the James Stadium, as the Guardians affiliate will be giving away a Shane Bieber bobblehead pregame. The 'Jackets will face Yorman Gomez on the mound, looking to break out of the team-wide offensive slump.

The GreenJackets will be back at home beginning Tuesday, June 25th for a six-game series against the Charleston RiverDogs, who they host for the second time this season. Key moments of the upcoming homestand include Pickleball Night, Faith & Family Night, and Pirates of the Savannah River Night. Tickets and more info about all the exciting things happening at SRP Park can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com.

